Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji’s campaign for presidential candidate, Tinubu, has continued to cause a buzz online

An old video has now emerged of Orji saying something else when he noted that the 2023 presidency should be zoned to the South East

The remerged clip ruffled a lot of feathers as many online users bashed the veteran actor and called him a man without integrity

The 2023 presidential election has continued to get people talking as more celebrities continue to show support for their preferred candidate including veteran actor, Zack Orji.

It is no longer news that Orji is a Tinubu supporter as he recently campaigned for the politician. However, an old video has emerged of the veteran actor singing a different tune.

In the reemerged clip, Orji was seen passionately talking about how the country’s president in 2023 should be from the South East.

Zack Orji's video where he said 2023 president should be from South East emerges. Photos: @zackorji, @officialbat

According to the actor, it is only fair and just and in the interest of equity that the president should come from the South East.

In his words:

“And I want to state that it is only fair and just and in the interest of equity and natural justice that the presidency should be zoned to the South East if we must have peace and unity and national cohesion in Nigeria.”

See the video below:

Internet users bash Zack Orji over old video

A number of online users appeared disappointed in the veteran actor as they shared their opinion. Read some of their comments below:

Emeka.chgz:

“SHAME on you Mr Zack Orji!!!”

Victoriainyama:

“The only constant thing in life is Change ..... Every man has a prize that erases the conscience ‍♀️‍♀️.”

Omalichamaka:

“This one na before the alert.”

Prinsytina:

“Sapa make am change mouth”

Mr_iykeofficial_:

“He has really shown how hungry he is Ode lost his integrity cos of 10m wey no get value again.”

Lordes_marian_:

“I fear who nor fear nigeria .”

Agbalej:

“He was hustling here, now his hustle has paid off. ”

Maneycrypto:

“This is when the alert never drop .”

Deevasecrets:

“Them don give an small money to sell him conscience.”

Egbedi_kiss:

“He don collect money.”

Zack Orji's wife campaigns for Peter Obi

The forthcoming 2023 general elections continue to generate drama among Nigerians and it appears family units are not left out.

Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji and his wife, Ngozi, have gotten members of the online community talking after making it clear that they are not in support of the same presidential candidate.

Hours after Orji’s campaign video for All Progressive Congress (APC)’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu surfaced on social media, Nneka made her choice known as well.

