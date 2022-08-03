Popular Nigerian singer and activist, Charles ‘Charly Boy’ Oputa, recently had fans raising concerns about his marriage

Taking to his social media page, the -year-old hinted at getting a divorce from his wife after over 45 years of marriage

According to the socialite, marriage is not easy and it gets harder the longer someone stays in it

Nigerian singer and activist, Charly Boy, has caused a buzz on social media after he appeared to speak on his marriage in a recent post.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the musician hinted at wanting a separation from his wife after being married for over 45 years.

The Area Fada asked his fans what they would say if he told them that after over 45 years of marriage to his wife, he wants to go back to bachelorhood.

Charly Boy hints at divorcing wife after over 45 years of marriage. Photos: @areafada1

Not stopping there, Charly Boy who seemed tired, added that marriage is not easy and that the longer a person stays in it, the harder it gets.

In his words:

“My People, If I tell una say, after over 45yrs of marriage to my wife dat am going back to bachelorhood, what would you say?

I don talk say dis marriage of a tin just no easy.

The longer u stay, the harder it gets. What should I do? I tire oooo.”

See his tweet below:

Internet users react as Charly Boy hints at divorce after 45 years

The socialite’s post soon went viral on social media and raised a number of interesting reactions. Read some of them below:

Officialgoldengold:

“Problem no dey finish ”

Julietpinko:

“That’s y it’s called marriage,, if there isn’t violent and physical abuses, work on it still, the other person u going to meet na same tin.”

Msima__:

“Get a side chick and don’t stress your wife ”

Lordes_marian_:

“After 45 years nawa ooooo”

El_clasicowigs:

“At this point he can’t stay without his wife, he is not getting any divorce.”

Augustina.vivian:

“Baba dey catch cruise biko.”

Official_e_mony:

“Still get patience reach 50 doooo.”

Rosaryy_:

“You people would not make me give up on marriage honestly.”

Ugoforeign:

“After 45 years? Make Una just fix am o because Wetin you Dey find for outside Abi you wan finally turn Bruce Jenner.”

Msbeautysoul:

“Mister man what do you want us to say?”

Db_naturals_:

“If you tire leave the marriage bikonu.”

Iniabasi_d:

“Betta stay there..no Marriage is prefect..if her thin don tire yu,go outside nd dothen return to ur wife at home.”

Officialhabeeb:

“Attention seeker ni grandpa yii shaaa...always on Attention seeking spree....”

Hmm.

Don't think our marriage is made in heaven - Charly Boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported in 2021 that Charly Boy shared with fans the amount of work he had done to keep his marriage of over forty years intact.

In a post on Instagram, the Area Fada shared photos with his wife and in the caption, noted that marriage is not child's play.

He continued by saying that he has been through a lot in his marriage and fans should not think that it is made in heaven.

