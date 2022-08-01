Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, is once again on the lips of people, but this time for his hairy armpits

Just recently a video went viral showing the singer exposing his hairy underarms during a performance

A young boy then used the opportunity to advertise the sale of shaving sticks to the Grammy winning singer

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently got fans talking about his hairy armpits on social media.

The singer who is known to trend for his good music recently had people questioning his hygiene after a video showing his underarms went viral.

In the trending clip, Burna Boy was seen performing shirtless on stage when he raised his arms and it exposed his very hairy armpits.

Youngster tells Burna Boy to buy shaving stick after seeing singer's hairy armpits. Photos: @remedyblog

This led to a young online user addressing the issue with a video on his social media page.

The youngster held several packs of shaving sticks as he advertised it to Burna while explaining that they were just N100 per piece.

The boy said:

“Buy your shaving stick, shaving stick for sale. Burna Boy, shaving stick is N100, buy.”

See the viral video below:

Internet users react to video of young boy telling Burna Boy to buy shaving stick

Read some of their reactions below:

Pweetyamee:

“ ABI na relaxer we go use then braid afterwards”

Officialedickson:

“Una know if na there him juju de?”

Nora_okeke:

“Burna my man abeg Dey try to shave is too much”

Chacha_pepa:

“Who knows how the down part would be ”

Roziveni_ng:

“Why nau, you know you can be persecuted for this”

Ire_ayo121:

“Why you mention him name now what’s your problem ”

Itz_copiaman:

“Many of them no dey shave, even Davido.”

Joshylanky12

“Not all people like shaving their hairs make una rest him not shaving it doesn’t mean he is unkept some people make dem still Dey shave self dem still get body odour.”

