The Osun State Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke has got people talking on social media after making a hilarious statement about singer Davido and his cousin BRed

Ademola made it known that he knows about Davido and BRed's love for music since their tender ages

He also stated that he taught the duo how to sing and dance, Nigerians have reacted to his statement

The uncle of music superstar Davido and governor-elect of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has made a hilarious statement about the singer and his cousin, BRed.

During a short interview with the foremost politician who is known for his mesmerising dancing steps disclosed that he taught Davido and BRed how to sing and dance.

Ademola Adeleke speaks on his impact on Davido and BRed. Credit: @bredhkn

Source: Instagram

Ademola stated that he is not surprised by Davido and BRed's exploits in the music industry, according to him:

"I have known them since they were little, they love music, I thought them how to sing and dance, so I am not really surprised, it's in the blood it's in the gene."

Nigerians react to Ademola Adeleke's interview

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the Governor-elect's statement about Davido and BRed.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Jokers_124:

"This love ❤️ too sweet. I need to meet this my brother."

Bi_benard:

"I too love this man, such a happy and lively humanbeing."

Wamiri_world_of_varieties:

"Always happy and it's contagious."

Super_akorex:

"He should better perform well if not all this people way dey shine teeth go turn thier back ooo."

Abu__affan__:

"This our governor na cruise."

Flo_images65:

"Even na only dance make e dey dance for us for Osun state we are cool with it."

