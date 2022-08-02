A little girl has joined the trend of fans who are dedicating songs to their favourite Nigerian music superstars

The talented songstress dedicated her single to indigenous rap musician Olamide, and she coined her lyrics after the YBNL boss

Social media users were impressed and they hailed the girl for her effort, while others noted that kids should be left out of the trend

A new trend is spreading like wildfire among afrobeat lovers. It sees fans dedicating songs to some of their favourite superstars.

Hours after skit maker Carter Efe released a tribute song for Wizkid, a little girl has also joined the trend and released something in honour of rap star, Olamide.

Little girl sings for Olamide in pidgin. Photo: @olamide/@gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng sighted a video of the talented little one singing for the YBNL boss, and she appears to have some cool lines that will give other celebrity fans a run for their money.

"Baddo Sneh, you dey for me, I dey for you," she sang before switching things up and introducing her rap verse.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

gylliananthonette said:

"It's the signature red cup on her hand lol."

wealthygodwinemmanuel1 said:

"Her papa or mama don give her song to sing lol… I rate her 100% thou."

1904outlet said:

"Naso e Dey start oooo OShey omo mi eyan badoo Sneh!"

benbills007 said:

"Please make una leave your kids out of this mess that’s going on abeg."

onlyone_riddo said:

"This one sweet pass una 30bg own ."

zakarieeshat3 said:

"Na me and portable get this one oo. Uber take me to the nearest studio."

hrm_prettychinwe said:

"Am composing a banger for speeddarlington since everybody don dey mad ."

