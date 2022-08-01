Singer Davido and his controversial aide Isreal DMW have gotten social media users talking about their amiable boss-to-employee relationship again

Singer Poco Lee shared a video on his page showing the moment Isreal rained accolades on the singer who was enjoying a meal

Netizens found the video hilarious with some mentioning some popular slang in Isreal's praise singing lines

Controversial DMW employee, Isreal, has once again humoured members of the online community following an exchange with his boss, Davido.

Sensational dance star, Poco Lee, shared a video that captured the moment Isreal interrupted Davido while he was enjoying a meal.

Isreal rains 'apatapiti' accolades on Davido. Photo: @poco_lee

Source: Instagram

Davido was spotted with other teammates when his aide stormed the gathering and rained accolades on the 30BG hitmaker.

To make his praise singing efforts even more dramatic, Isreal fell on his knees and bowed before the singer.

However, Davido wasn’t entirely in the mood as he simply watched the aide without fully acknowledging his mischievous ways.

Sharing the video, Poco Lee wrote:

"Baddest no gree give Juju Food E wan use hype worry am!!! Shey I wo lon ti!?? watch till d end."

Watch the funny clip below:

Social media users react

teefamous said:

" This Man Just dey Give David Joy."

coax_miles said:

"Akpata kputi I did not hear this one."

lavishhighlifee said:

"baddest sef don tire for juju matter."

mac_dominion_ said:

"Davido don tire for Isreal oh."

__southsidebaby___ said:

"Nawa na now I know why them call u juju."

balaa__._ said:

"So faithful, I love isreal abeg."

asun_on_point said:

"No be all the time davido go dey give him something nah..."

Isreal wakes Davido up with different chants

Meanwhile, Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW is a very funny character and Legit.ng reported that he was seen in a video waking the singer up in style.

The crew member was seen in front of a door as he called his boss names like unbeatable, number one, unstoppable, and many others.

The hilarious video has sparked different reactions on social media with many people pointing out how loving and annoying he is at the same time.

Source: Legit.ng