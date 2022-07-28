Connie Ferguson has taken to social media to let fans know that she and her kids will be launching the Ferguson Foundation in memory of Shona Ferguson

The Queen actress and producer shared that the foundation will be launched in Johannesburg on 5 August

The media personality had to reschedule the launch date in 2021 after the untimely passing of the co-founder of Ferguson Films, her hubby Shona

Connie Ferguson has taken to her timeline to announce the launch date for the Ferguson Foundation in memory of her late hubby. The Queen star is the co-founder of the foundation.

Connie Ferguson has announced the launch date of the Ferguson Foundation. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: UGC

The actress and her late hubby, Shona Ferguson, were planning to launch the project in 2021 when he suddenly passed on. She had to put the plans on hold because she was still grieving.

Taking to Instagram, the co-founder of Ferguson Films shared that the foundation will be launched on 5 August, reports . Singer Nomfundo Moh will perform at the gala dinner, while Bridget Masinga will host the ceremony.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Social media users took to her comment section to let their fave know they'll be with her when the launch takes place.

andrepitse said:

"Can't wait sis @connie_ferguson this is amazing. I most definitely will be there. God bless you and the team. Rest in power to Uncle Sho."

icerock_diamonds commented:

"It’s finally happening. Wish I could join."

thembekanovember wrote:

"May his soul continue resting in perfect peace and his legacy keeps on growing, sending love to you and your whole family Connie, we love you."

ladyskollie added:

"Finally rescheduled!!"

Connie Ferguson thanks SA after bagging Favourite Personality award

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Connie Ferguson took to social media to thank fans after she bagged the Favourite Personality award at this year's DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards.

The Queen producer penned a sweet post to her fans thanking them for their continued love and support. The actress has been going through a lot, but fans have continued to shower her with love on the timeline.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the former Generations star showed her gratitude to the people of SA who voted for her in the hotly-contested category. Mzansi celebs took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her heartfelt post. Many congratulated her on bagging the accolade.

Source: Briefly.co.za