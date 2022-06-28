Connie Ferguson has taken to the timeline to thank South Africans after she bagged the Favourite Personality award in this year's DStv South African Viewers' Choice Awards

In a sweet post, the former Generations actress showed her appreciation to the people who voted for her in the hotly-contested category

Top celebs took to The Queen star's comment section to shower her with love and let her know that she deserved to win the prestigious award

Connie Ferguson took to social media to thank her supporters after she bagged the Favourite Personality award in the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards.

Connie Ferguson has thanked South Africans after bagging the Favourite Personality award at the #DStvMVCA. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: UGC

The Queen producer penned a sweet post to her fans thanking them for their continued love and support. The actress has been going through a lot but her fans have continued to shower her with love on the timeline.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the former Generations star showed her gratitude to the people of Mzansi who voted for her in the hotly-contested category. According to TshisaLIVE, part of her post reads:

"Thank you for your continued love and support! It’s such a blessing to wake up in the morning and go out to do what you love, what gives you purpose! But the bigger blessing is that it gets to be seen and appreciated by millions and impact lives in one way or the other. God is good and Jesus is Lord! Forever grateful for His love, grace and mercy. Thank you Mzansi! I love and appreciate you.”

Mzansi celebs took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her heartfelt post. Many congratulated her for bagging the accolade.

basetsanakumalo wrote:

"Congratulations Sis, blessings upon blessings to you."

zizotshwete said:

"Glory to Jesus. We love you Aunty @connie_ferguson."

zenandemfenyana commented:

"All glory to God. Congratulations, Ma."

bouwercarol said:

"Congratulations beautiful, well deserved."

mokoenalive wrote:

"Well deserved! Congratulations Sister Connie."

veronicakundya added:

"Very well deserved … you are loved, you are amazing, you are an icon. May The Almighty God keep using you more and more."

Source: Briefly.co.za