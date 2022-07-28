BBNaija’s Erica Nlewedim has taken to social media to recount a harrowing experience she went through while shopping in the UK

Erica said she spent so much time in a queue for a bag purchase only to realize that her money had been stolen when it got to her turn

The reality star placed curses on the thief as some fans tried to comfort her for the disturbing experience

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Erica Nlewedim has been comforted by fans and supporters after she recounted a terrible experience she had in the UK.

According to the reality star, she entered a Zara store to purchase a bag and had to spend so much time in a queue.

BBNaija's Erica cries out as thief steals her money. Photo: @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

To her complete shock and horror, her purse was empty when it got to her turn to make her purchase.

“I wanted to buy a particular bag, I heard the new naira price of a dollar I said no I’ll save my cash and I left harrods to enter Zara after queuing to pay, it gets to my turn and my bag is empty,” she tweeted.

See the below:

In different , the reality star cursed out the thief that made away with her money. She added that the only bright side to the story is the fact that some people may find it entertaining.

See her tweets below:

Social media users react

@STEVEGETHSEMANE said:

"I don't know why my spirit is telling me to inform you that,this incident will bring more supernatural blessings to you and your future. God will replenish you with more wealth and huge financial blessings."

@ScorpStarr

"I’m so sorry. What was stolen from you will be returned 10 folds."

@oredorcas06

"Wow so sorry dear. I've been in this situation before and I know how sad it is. God will restore everything you lost in million folds in Jesus name..."

@DWumz said:

"Yikes ☹️ Can't even imagine the emotions you went through at that point and in another man's country ffs!"

