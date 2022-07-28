Master KG has taken to his official Twitter account to react to reports about being slapped with a lawsuit for copyright infringement on Jerusalema

Unknown music producers Charmza the DJ and Biblos have reportedly taken legal action against the award-winning music producer and his record label

The Limpopo-born artist threw shade in the direction of the two artists for spelling his name incorrectly in their lawyers' letter

Master KG has taken to social media to react after being slapped with a lawsuit for copyright infringement for his most popular track, Jerusalema.

Master KG has reacted after being slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit for 'Jerusalema'. Image: @masterkgsa

Source: UGC

Music producers Charmza the DJ and Biblos have apparently taken legal action against the award-winning artist, his record label, Open Mic Productions and music distribution company, Africori.

Taking to Twitter to react to the news, Master KG threw shade in the direction of the two artists and their lawyers. He wrote:

"I mean they can't even Spell my name well coz they don't know F*kol. Looking forward to you reporting the outcome of the case if there's gonna be any."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Limpopo-born musician was reacting to a post by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula that claimed he was not even in studio when Jerusalema was conceptualised.

Peeps took to the star's comment section to share their thoughts on his reaction to the lawsuit.

@Obriegaz said:

"Why did they wait this long? Where were they? Were they still creating their own story? Is Nomcebo behind this since she once claimed that you didn't pay her for the song? You must take legal repercussions against for trying to tarnish your name."

@kutamatshianeo wrote:

"Okay first things first, who is Charmza? And if he is that good why can't he produce other songs?"

@HavyTweets_ commented:

"Your name got nothing to do with the merits of the case."

@Ngqayimbana91 said:

"Even their lawyer confirmed this on live TV, that you were not even in studio when the song was composed bafo, we'll wait and see I guess."

@AGamer5130 added:

"He said this a year or 2 ago. And suing him now will give him a lot of money if he wins. Nomcebo must clarify too cause it was her and Charmza in the Studio only."

Master KG becomes the most streamed South African artist on Spotify

Master KG is the top dawg of South African music. The world-renowned Jerusalema hitmaker is now the most-streamed Mzansi artist on Spotify, according to reports.

His smash single Jerusalema changed the star's music career for the better. The song has been streamed more than 200 million times on Spotify alone and has also garnered more than 500 million views on YouTube.

Master KG now has an average of 3.8 million monthly listeners on the music streaming platform and has 378 000 followers.

Source: Briefly.co.za