Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has taken to social media with news of another exciting business venture

The Ghost and Tout filmmaker shared a video of a new indigenous cartoon show she just launched for kids

Some fans were impressed and congratulated the actress, while a few others made reference to something similar by Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham is not putting her eggs in one basket as she's constantly seeking new ways to earn extra income.

The actress took to her Instagram page, announcing to her fans and supporters that she has a new cartoon show for kids.

She wrote on Instagram:

"I am delighted to present to you my new YouTube CHANNEL created for our beautiful children to learn while having fun. It is called ‘TOYIN ABRAHAM Kiddies."

Toyin also posted a teaser on her Instagram page for people to get an idea of the show.

See her post below:

Social media users react

The comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and followers of the Nollywood actress.

Read comments below:

modupeakandeayodele said:

"Wow this is huge... congratulations world best greater higher in sound health in Jesus name ❤️❤️."

estorian_1 said:

"Wow, congratulations dear sis❤️ more wins."

kudirow said:

"Congratulations."

jaiyeola_1 said:

"Hmm fantastic,God bless u ma for data."

abidex0010 said:

"Wow! Big congratulations ma. This is another great achievement worldbest."

tales_byfola said:

"It brings memories. A must watch for happy people ."

However, some other people pointed out that the actress seems to always follow the trail of her rumoured rival and colleague, Funke Akindele.

Recall that Akindele and her estranged husband, JJC SKillz, also have a kiddies show.

See a screenshot of the now-deleted comments below:

