Rapper Nicki Minaj has set a new record for herself on the popular social media platform Instagram

This comes a Nicki Minaj became the first rapper to have more than N200 million followers on the platform

Nigerian fans and followers of the American rapper have since taken to social media to congratulate her on her new feat

Popular rapper Nicki Minaj has added a new achievement to her record on social media. This comes as she became the first rapper to pass 200 million followers on photo-sharing platform Instagram.

As of the time she attained the new feat, Nicki Minaj had over 6000 posts and was following only 634 people on the platform.

Nicki Minaj sets new record on Instagram. Credit: @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

See a view of her page below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions see them below:

misschidel:

"Their fav can neverrespect to the queen."

dreamynaturalle:

"Congratulations to her me I dey struggle to reach 2k followers for the past 1 year ."

naija.bakers:

"Queen moves ."

ammie_cole:

"“When you legendary, you shine no matter what” rrrrrrrrrrrrrrriii. How many of em could’ve did it with finesse??"

adanna_ogolo:

"Big queen energyyy."

Nicki Minaj set to drop new album

Many fans are anticipating the release of the rapper's next album after a long break.

The rapper, in a statement on her Queen Radio show while speaking on her next album said:

“The album is going to be f**ckin’ epic. I was listening to the songs yesterday and I just was falling more and more in love with the way everything is feeling right now. In relation to the music and to my fans.”

Nicki Minaj says she loves BBNaija's Tacha

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Tacha Akide, got a massive shoutout from US rapper Nicki Minaj, and her fans talked about the beautiful moment for a long time.

Nicki went on Instagram live to declare her love for Tacha as she addressed her numerous fans during the interesting session.

In her shout-out to the BBNaija star, she said:

"Tacha I love you so much."

Tacha was seen in the comment section reacting to Nicki's lovely gesture as she asked her when she will be visiting Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng