Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has taken to her social media page to celebrate her latest achievement

The mother of one stated that her new movie The Ghost and the Tout Too is making waves at the cinema

As expected, Nigerians reacted to the actress' post with beautiful words, noting they love her spirit

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham has said that she is not competing with anybody and doesn't care to know who is doing better than her. According to her, she is doing better than she did last year.

The mother of one seemed to be subtly reacting to the news that her colleague Funke Akindele paid a blogger to criticise her new movie The Ghost and the Tout Too and at the same time accusing her of copying her concept.

Toyin Abraham talks about her new movie. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele, @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham shares her new achievement

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one excitedly announced that her new movie beat her last opening record.

According to her, the performance of her movie the last weekend is almost twice her previous movie Fate of Alakada. She then encouraged her fans and followers to go ahead and achieve their own dreams and never give up.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Toyin Abraham's post

uchejombo:

"Period."

k8henshaw:

"Finito."

anitajoseph8:

"Kpichicom."

yuledochie:

"Gbam! And that’s all that matters."

antolecky:

"It’s called Grace!"

bigvaijokotoye:

"Yes oo."

kiessling_volker:

"Want fun."

_tobyblush:

"That’s the spirit. The biggest competition is yourself. Every other thing is by the way."

mariam_oyakhilome:

"This is how everyone should motivate themselves."

itz_babyeagle:

"It's a win win Momma.. Congratulations once once once again Momma❤️❤️. Love youuu❤️."

thick_barbie508:

"Mummy has spoken."

Where is Toyin Abraham?

Actresses Osas Ighodaro and Mercy Johnson visited a popular cinema to watch a new film with some of their fans. The movie titled The Ghost and the Tout featured some popular actors.

Shortly after the movie session, excited fans joined Mercy for a quick selfie-video session and some of them couldn’t help but ask after Toyin who played a major role in the film.

Mercy explained that the fans were somewhat disappointed at Toyin's absence. She, however, encouraged the fans to send their best wishes to the actress in the video recording.

Source: Legit