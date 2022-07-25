Gospel musician Mercy Chinwo had her wedding introduction some days ago and fans are still talking about the ceremony

A video from the event captured the moment Chinwo showed up at the balcony and performed for fans who had stormed her father’s residence

Social media users couldn’t help but gush over the lovely moment with some of them showering prayers on Chinwo

Popular gospel musician Mercy Chinwo is currently trending on social media following the emergence of a lovely video from her introduction ceremony.

Recall that some days ago, Legit.ng reported that the actress had her wedding introduction and lovely photos and videos from the ceremony surfaced online to the delight of fans.

Mercy Chinwo sings for fans. Photo: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

However, another clip from the introduction ceremony has given netizens another look at what played out on that fateful day.

Apparently, some overzealous fans stormed the residence of Chinwo’s dad where the ceremony was taking place.

Instead of turning them down, the bride-to-be made an appearance on the balcony and treated her fans to a free music performance.

Chinwo radiated joy and happiness as she rolled out songs after another to the small crowd of fans that also joined her in singing.

Watch the lovely video below:

Social media users react

sunmboadeoye

"Free spirit, Free concert, Happy people I love your joy @mercychinwo ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations again."

mazichiko said:

"Mercy is a natural vibe. No need for highness. Such a sweet soul. Bless her."

kim.starshine said:

"She’s always happy, may her marriage be blessed forever."

divy_treasure said:

"This is just too sweet to watch."

sandypreneur said:

"Such a passionate worshipper."

kicksbyroy said:

"It's her happiness and smile for me ❤️."

abuja_adult.room_products said:

"I was going to tear up honestly people find God through strong worships honestly."

