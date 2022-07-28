Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky has once again given netizens a reason to talk and accuse him of living a fake life

This comes after Bobrisky shared a screenshot and claimed to have spent about N6m on a ticket for his birthday photoshoot in Dubai

Some social media users who reacted were quick to call out Bobrisky and let him know that his screenshot is just an unverified flight booking

Effeminate celebrity Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky doesn’t shy away from drama even as netizens continue to poke holes in his bogus claims.

Amid his debt owing scandal, the crossdresser took to social media to brag about his expensive lifestyle and how ladies are not on his level.

Bobrisky's lie busted, netizens come after him. Photo: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky claimed he splashed about N6 million on a ticket to Dubai for a photoshoot ahead of his upcoming birthday celebration.

According to him, ladies who fly in business class are still learning, compared to someone like him who hops around in first class. To drive his point home, Bobrisky shared a screenshot showing the payment for his Dubai trip.

See below:

Netizens react

Shortly after sharing the screenshot, social media users were quick to call out Bobrisky. They informed him that what he posted was just a picture of an unverified booking.

Read comments spotted below:

ucheelendu said:

"This is not a ticket, its just just an unverified booking .. smh."

labollies said:

"You did a search! Hence the reason it clearly stated "restart search"! Irolabi!!"

kemi_.oni said:

"That’s just details or bookings lol you haven’t paid."

thekitchenmuse said:

"Idris verify your itinerary then go and pay for the ticket, this is only a booking."

mrlilgaga said:

"That flight has not being booked Mr Idris."

sohigh_xy said:

"Anytime e b like say we don dey forget senior man, he will knack us one hot lie for our attention… master your face show ."

everythingpyjamas said:

"Confirm booking naw."

James Brown celebrates Bobrisky on housewarming

Legit.ng reported that crossdresser, James Brown, slightly passed a shade at his colleague as he congratulated him on the N400 million mansion he got.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, James Brown gave a huge shoutout to Bobrisky as he declared that he has always believed in his dreams of getting a big mansion.

He further stated that even the bible asked people to celebrate their enemies, and the statement got people talking.

Source: Legit.ng