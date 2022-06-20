Crossdresser, James Brown got social media users talking when he congratulated his colleague, Bobrisky on his new N400 million mansion in Lagos

James expressed his happiness for Bobrisky and declared that the bible instructed people to celebrate their enemies

He deleted the post and shared another video on his Instagram story to insist that he is not shedding his colleague, Nigerians have reacted

Popular crossdresser, James Brown slightly passed a shade at his colleague as he congratulated him on the N400 million mansion he just got.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, James Brown gave a huge shoutout to Bobrisky as he declared that he has always believed in his dreams of getting a big mansion.

James Brown congratulates Bobrisky on his new mansion. Credit: @wf_jamesbrown @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

He further stated that even the bible asked people to celebrate their enemies and the statement got people talking.

The effeminate celebrity further shared a video on his Instagram story to clear the air about the statement that he is not shading Bobrisky.

He also stated that it was Bobrisky who shaded him when he got admission into a UK school.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to James Brown's post

Social media users have reacted differently to James Brown's comments about Bobrisky's new mansion.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Jjswanky__:

"So you know bible like this and you no know where the same bible say make man no dress like a woman and you still say you be good Christain."

Princess_gracey_30:

"Men no get problem na women dey beef."

Chika_squared:

"Who asked him why he congratulated shim?"

Yinhkar:

"Which bible verse be that one wey you quote?"

Son_of_cecila:

"Who ask this one to explain? Who even cares if you did or not ? Abeg shift."

Reactions as Bobrisky shows off document of new mansion

Legit.ng reported that in a bid to silence his haters, Bobrisky shared the legal documents of his N450m mansion and it earned him heavy backlash.

The crossdresser has been called out for parading a rented apartment that was leased out to him as his personal property.

Despite the backlash and dragging, Bobrisky flaunted his invitation on Instagram as he got set to host his pre-housewarming party

