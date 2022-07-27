Nigeria's famous male barbie, Bobrisky slammed online by a popular beauty/clothing store to return the boubou wears he took from them on credit

The fashion outlet named Tayocuts, which deals in wigging and essentially women's fashion shared an image of Bob on their Instagram page, calling him out to pay his debts

The beauty store, in its caption of the post, noted that the wig on Idris' head in the snap shared was also from their store

Popular controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Olarenwaju Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has been called out yet again by another online vendor over claims of him not paying his debts.

The fashion and beauty outlet by the name Tayocuts had taken to its official business page on Instagram to share a picture of the effeminate celebrity and called him out to return the boubous he had bought from them and has refused to pay for.

Bobrisky dragged in the mud by an online cloth brand over debts Photo credit: @tayocuts/@bobrisky222/@_tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

The page noted that the boubous were bought from their clothing outlet, "Shop My Rax", which deals in ready-to-wear staple pieces.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The post used to call out Bob had tags like "pay your bills", "it is not by force", "Onigbese", and "fake life".

Read the caption used for the post below:

"There is only ONE TAYOCUTS! Please don’t be misled. We make the fake look real. Boubou from @shopmyrax"

"This is our No.1 wig on his head, we still have it available for you! Bobrisky please bring back the two boubous you didn’t pay for from @shopmyrax"

Read the reactions of netizens to Bobrisky's latest debt scandal:

@_pheyi__khemiiii

"The worst part..he will still be hyping himself on Snapchat "

@amyskitchenandtreats

"Nawoo mummy wa mr and mrs debtor "

@simply.sommy

"He no even show up for ashmusy birthday E don red "

@mz_andieeshub

"After all the mouth making…Im still no go ashmusy’s bday even after ashmusy invited him..baba no get money to spend again"

@rossy_bellaa

"Dt what Dey call onigbese "

Weeks after N400m mansion party, Bobrisky reportedly lands in court over unpaid debt

Legit.ng recalls when the controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky trended on social media following reports that he was allegedly summoned to a magistrate court in Lagos over unpaid debts.

An Instagram blogger with the username, Gistreal, had taken to the platform with a photo of the effeminate celebrity during a court session.

It was alleged that Bobrisky was summoned to court over issues of unpaid debt owed to a jewellery seller.

Source: Legit.ng