Actress and 2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia, is in complete agreement with a recent post by writer Solomon Buchi which was dedicated to his fiancée

Annie latched on to a portion of the write-up where Buchi stressed the importance of choosing to see the best in his significant other

Social media users, however, had mixed reactions with some suggesting that Annie's words explain why she’s still with 2baba

Nollywood’s Annie Idibia is taking a different stance amid continued backlash that has trailed Nigerian writer, Solomon Buchi.

The writer in a confessional post had mentioned how much he appreciates his fiancée, but he sparked heated debates online for saying she isn’t the most beautiful or intelligent woman on earth.

Annie Idibia supports writer Solomon Buchi. Photo: @annieidibia1/@solomon_buchi

Source: Instagram

In spite of the heavy backlash online, Annie latched on to a different portion of the piece that seems to resonate with her.

The Young Rich and Famous star quoted a part where Buchi mentioned the importance of choosing to see the best in his partner while stating how much she loves the way he communicates his feelings.

Annie also nodded in support of Buchi when he returned to tell his critics that the post was specifically for his woman and no one else.

See their exchange below:

Social media users react

iam_renny said:

"Na 2baba fit you."

temmysparkles said:

"Lmao. Had to be her."

dominissimoworld said:

"Annie knows nothing about relationship. Period."

misschidel said:

"Seriously Solomon intelligent. Is just that some eti people refuse to understand the meaning behind his write up."

thedeltabeauty said:

"Annie love toxic relationship before."

mobileapp_website_developer said:

"Solomon's wife isn’t complaining. So why are people bent on spoiling their relationship??"

buchianoo said:

"Once the wife-to-be is not complaining, every other person should shut up!"

