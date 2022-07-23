Nigerian music star Davido is still beside himself over his uncle Ademola Adeleke's latest win Osun state election

The singer, in a statement, hinted at making a pendant of the Osun state as he continues to celebrate his uncle's win

Davido shared a shot of the Osun state emblem and added a caption about a new chain loading, which is expected to be worth millions like his previous chains

Nigerian music star and DMW label boss David Adeleke better known as Davido, is about to add a pendant of the Osun state emblem to his collection.

This comes as the singer continues to celebrate his uncle Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 's recent win at the Osun state poll.

The singer who has been supportive of his uncle’s political ambition is about to make a big deal out of it with his latest decision.

Davido, in a post via his Instastory, shared a picture of the Osun state emblem and added a caption that read:

“New chain loading.”

Davido already has customized pendants of his son Ifeanyi, Frog Voice, and 30BG, which are said to be worth millions.

Davido hails dad after uncle's win in Osun

It seems Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, was the biggest winner in the recent Osun election, which took place on Saturday, July 17, which saw his younger brother Ademola Adeleke emerge winner of the election.

A viral video showed an excited Ademola going as far as prostrating for his older brother (Adedeji) after he was announced the election winner.

The video also showed Davido happily declaring his father the real Jagaban, a title belonging to Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

However, Davido’s dad immediately cautioned him in the video as the singer kept quiet.

Davido mourns grandma

Eleven years of the death of his grandmother Nnena Esther Adeleke, Nigerian singer Davido and the Adelekes penned a sweet message on her remembrance day.

The family, in a short message through Davido’s dad Adedeji Adeleke described the Nnenna as a good and humble woman.

Sharing the photo via his Instastory, Davido wrote:

“Yes my grandma is Igbo.. Miss you mama.”

Source: Legit.ng