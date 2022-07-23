Nigerian music star Davido and his family the Adeleke, took today, July 23, to remember the singer’s grandmother 11 years after her death

The singer shared a picture of his grandmother as he confirmed his grandmother is Igbo, which may come as a surprise to many of his fans

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have taken to social media to join their favourite to celebrate his grandmother

Eleven years of the death of his grandmother Nnena Esther Adeleke, Nigerian singer Davido and the Adelekes penned a sweet message on her remembrance day.

The family, in a short message through Davido’s dad Adedeji Adeleke described the Nnenna as a good and humble woman.

I miss you mama: Davido Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photo via his Instastory, Davido wrote:

“Yes my grandma is Igbo.. Miss you mama.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

The remembrance comes days after Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke emerged winner of the Osun governorship election.

Fans pen tribute to Davido’s grandma

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

beenaira7g

"@davido her compound isn’t too far from mine is Akwete abia state so surprised she’s your grandma when she died they flew her in an helicopter to abia state and give the villagers 1 million naira what a great lost ."

obynotanta:

"@davido nwanne m..even from the beginning of your career you due hustle like an igbo man cus is rare to see a son of a wealth Yoruba man hustling like you..Keep it on bro..your brothers from the east loves and cherish you ❤️."

official_bigsky:

"@davido The Igbo blood in u, no go minus ."

officialonyiicindy:

"@davido..Really, so partially you're an IGBO Man. No wonder you guys are so different, Una get IGBO blood."

Davido hypes Tiwa at a party after CAF Awards event

Davido and Tiwa Savage entertained guests and players at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards in Morocco.

After their performance, the superstars partied hard with friends, and Davido shared a funny moment with Tiwa on his Instagram story channel.

In the video, Davido, behind the camera, focused on the Somebody's Son crooner and shouted T baby repeatedly.

Source: Legit.ng