Singer Davido’s cousin Bred recently had a birthday party with Nollywood actor Zubby Michael among those who attended the event

Video from the party showed Zubby and other friends of Bred making money rain as they celebrated with him

The video has, however, sparked reactions as some believed it was wrong for Bred, the son of Osun state governor-elect Ademola Adeleke to flaunt such lifestyle in public

Davido’s cousin and son of Osun state governor-elect Ademola Adeleke, Bred, is making headlines over a video from his birthday party in Lagos state on Saturday, July 23.

The video that surfaced online showed an excited Bred dancing while actor Zubby Michael and other friends at the party made money rain on him.

Reactions trail video from Bred’s birthday

Many have since taken to the comment section to air their reaction, as some said Bred shouldn’t have flaunted such lifestyle, especially when his father just won the Osun state election.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

general_idris:

"Your father is a governor now, better couple your head…"

prettypreshy1:

"Poor man like me, how I want take tell rich people say money na vanity ."

darasimi_itucash:

"Thank God say no be Seyi Tinubu ."

israeldefrw:

"Me as a camera man if I'm being invited to a birthday party like this I make sure my shoe is filled up with glue E GET WHY."

paradise_boats:

"Governor son."

mkr_kiddies:

"Thank God this is not Yusuff Buhari or Seyi Tinubu."

alubarika_olohunkemi1:

"Nobody is saying they’re spending Osun State’s money, but the status of their father isn’t the same, they are now more in public eyes hence it is important for them to be morally up there in and outside of their community………."

Davido to get chain of Osun state's emblem

Nigerian music star and DMW label boss David Adeleke better known as Davido, is about to add a pendant of the Osun state emblem to his collection.

This comes as the singer continues to celebrate his uncle Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 's recent win at the Osun state poll.

The singer who has been supportive of his uncle’s political ambition is about to make a big deal out of it with his latest decision.

