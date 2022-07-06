Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has finally been picked as running mate for PDP governorship candidate Jandor

The news of the actress's nomination has sparked mixed reactions on social media with many convinced she wants to be used to gather votes

Some other Nigerians have however questioned Funke's eligibility with her behaviour and attitude to her subordinates

Popular award winning actress Funke Akindele is currently trending on Twitter following the announcement that she has been picked as the deputy governorship candidate for Lagos.

The actress and the governorship candidate Jandor will be running under the umbrella of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Funke Akindele finally beacomes a politician Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The development has been met with mixed reactions on social media, while many praied the inclusion of the youths in politics, others have questioned Funke's eligibility.

Nigerians react to Funke Akindele's victory

@GeeKinqest__:

"Funke Akindele as Lagos state PDP deputy candidate? lol. This is PDP way of saying we support Sanwoolu second term without saying they support him ."

@mrlilgaga_:

"CONGRATULATIONS funke Akindele. The youths are getting involved fully."

@holudaray:

"On God, Netflix suppose cover Lagos PDP as one heck of comedy series. Go Funke Akindele, Go Girl."

@Iroro_M:

"Lmao wait, wait, PDP Lagos really chose Funke Akindele as deputy governor abi na skit??"

@AkpaChinemelum:

"Funke Akindele is soo ambitious and I love it! Keep soaring high!!"

@The_socialistt:

"Funke Akindele. A divorced woman. An abusive wife. An abusive boss. A destiny blocker for younger artistes under her is a running mate to PDP candidate. Make it make sense in the lands of the walking free."

@iconic_remi:

"I was even thinking lagos pdp will be serious this time. . Funke akindele how?. "

