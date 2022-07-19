“Starboy’s Legal Wife”: Fans Hail Wizkid’s 3rd Baby Mama As Photo Goes Viral of Her Big Baby Bump
- Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s third baby mama, Jada, is in the news for being heavily pregnant for the music star
- A photo recently made the rounds on social media showing Jada with her very big baby bump, and fans have reacted
- A number of social media users gushed over the development as they called her Wizkid’s official wife
Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is reportedly expecting a second child with his third baby mama, Jada Pollock.
After many months of keeping the news away from fans and hiding her belly, a photo recently made the rounds on social media showing a heavily pregnant Jada.
In the photo, Jada was seen in a black maxi gown with her very protruding belly as she posed beside her father.
After the photo went viral, a number of internet users, especially Wizkid’s fans, reacted to it in different ways.
One fan even called Jada Wizkid’s official wife. See the snap below:
More reactions from fans to Jada’s baby bump photo
Read what more internet users had to say about the viral snap below:
Masky__snr:
“Machala no dey miss ❤.”
Pe_ace4390:
“Baby mama he have not marry her so she about to become mother of two baby mama.”
Naomikamara92:
“Na our wife be dat...it's obvious...if not second one for no drop.”
Rich_roland1_:
“The woman really manage wizkid well both career and bed.”
Amujirivitalis:
“Wait who give her the belle?”
Vitaminoge:
“To think that she is older than him with 7 years, love truly conquers all.”
Yo_mideyyyy:
“Detective plenty for this naija shaaI hail una.”
She_z_becky:
“Everybody is saying awwn naw cuz she's not nigerian ♀️ if na 9ja babe nah una for dey run una mouth upandan alabosi.”
"Na she he go marry": Reactions as video confirms Wizkid & baby mama Jada are expecting 2nd child together
Fashion_magicblog:
“See how pregnancy looks good on her.”
Wizkid celebrates 32nd birthday with Jada, Tems, Naomi Campbell, others
Award-winning Nigerian singer Wizkid held a birthday dinner with close friends and family members on July 16, when he turned 32.
The small party was a quiet affair, and his colleague, Tems, baby mama/manager Jada and international supermodel Naomi Campbell were spotted in the video.
Wizkid looked happy and content as he raised his glass for a toast to life. He also wished everyone on the table with him more life and love.
