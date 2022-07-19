Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s third baby mama, Jada, is in the news for being heavily pregnant for the music star

A photo recently made the rounds on social media showing Jada with her very big baby bump, and fans have reacted

A number of social media users gushed over the development as they called her Wizkid’s official wife

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, is reportedly expecting a second child with his third baby mama, Jada Pollock.

After many months of keeping the news away from fans and hiding her belly, a photo recently made the rounds on social media showing a heavily pregnant Jada.

In the photo, Jada was seen in a black maxi gown with her very protruding belly as she posed beside her father.

Wizkid's baby mama Jada rocking baby bump. Photos: @wizkidayo, @tooxclusive_com

After the photo went viral, a number of internet users, especially Wizkid’s fans, reacted to it in different ways.

One fan even called Jada Wizkid’s official wife. See the snap below:

More reactions from fans to Jada’s baby bump photo

Read what more internet users had to say about the viral snap below:

Masky__snr:

“Machala no dey miss ❤.”

Pe_ace4390:

“Baby mama he have not marry her so she about to become mother of two baby mama.”

Naomikamara92:

“Na our wife be dat...it's obvious...if not second one for no drop.”

Rich_roland1_:

“The woman really manage wizkid well both career and bed.”

Amujirivitalis:

“Wait who give her the belle?”

Vitaminoge:

“To think that she is older than him with 7 years, love truly conquers all.”

Yo_mideyyyy:

“Detective plenty for this naija shaaI hail una.”

She_z_becky:

“Everybody is saying awwn naw cuz she's not nigerian ‍♀️ if na 9ja babe nah una for dey run una mouth upandan alabosi.”

Fashion_magicblog:

“See how pregnancy looks good on her.”

Wizkid celebrates 32nd birthday with Jada, Tems, Naomi Campbell, others

Award-winning Nigerian singer Wizkid held a birthday dinner with close friends and family members on July 16, when he turned 32.

The small party was a quiet affair, and his colleague, Tems, baby mama/manager Jada and international supermodel Naomi Campbell were spotted in the video.

Wizkid looked happy and content as he raised his glass for a toast to life. He also wished everyone on the table with him more life and love.

