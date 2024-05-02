Nigeria’s celebrity couple Annie Idibia and 2Baba warmed the hearts of their fans and flowers with their recent outing

The actress shared a video of herself with her man in a nightclub as they both cuddled and engaged in a sweet discussion

Following that, she narrated an important attribute about her man, which spurred many interesting takes about their union

Nigeria’s celebrity couple Annie Idibia and Innocent '2Baba' Idibia left fans swooning over their recent outing video.

The actress, donning a burnt orange belly-cut gown, was seen leaning towards her man, who cuddled her from a high cushion as they conversed sweetly in the dark setting.

Annie Idibia gushes over her husband 2Baba. Credit: @annieidibai1

Source: Instagram

Annie’s body movements demonstrated her excitement to be outside with her heartthrob.

The conversation between the lovebirds looked long and gave a dousing romantic glare.

A man sitting beside 2Baba, apparently in their company, had to let the two enjoy the moment, as he man swayed to the rhythm of the background music will waiting for time to pass.

Taking to her caption, the mum of two claimed that her husband has always been there for her. She appreciated his unwavering support and willingness to always have her back.

“He Literally gat My Back !!! Ermmmmm…My entire backside,” she wrote.

See her video below:

Reactions trail Annie and 2Baba’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

divabyqbwigs:

"Longest standing love birds . The Blueprint."

ijaydxplora:

"Annie over loves this guy. Her love is sufficient for both of them."

roetbraid:

"I admire you sooo much and what you both, is the REALEST THING ever. You’re a QUEEN."

theyottuno:

"Well atleast they fight for their love and family. Who is fighting for you and yours??"

rachytee_empire:

"My favourites just dey gimme joy. Abeg wetin Una dey discuss."

reherbrechords:

"King and queeb of Love. In all you do love like this two they are light and their love needs to be studied."

successbae_e:

"When a queen is beside her king… Everything becomes so beautiful. My forever queen. I love you scatter."

2Baba and Annie's daughter's dance clip sparks debate

The celebrity couple teenage daughter, Isabel, made waves online after her recent video surfaced.

In the viral clip, Isabel was seen dancing with a look-alike to rapper Odumodublvck’s controversial song, Cast, featuring Shallipopi.

Legit.ng reported in 2023 that the avant-garde rapper was embroiled in a heated online exchange with several of his female fans who deemed his Cast lyrics demeaning for their gender.

