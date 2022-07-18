Nigerians are still in shock following the news that popular Nollywood actress Ada Ameh has passed away

The popular movie star had earlier taken to social media to cry out over her mental health and the issues she is battling

A video of the late Ameh in an interview talking about losing her family members and how her world crumbled has resurfaced

Popular Nollywood actress Ada Ameh's fans have been thrown into mourning following unconfirmed reports that she has passed away.

The actress had been vocal about the fact that she was battling with issues and her mental health.

Ada Ameh revealed she lost seven family members before her child Photo credit: @adaameh

Source: Instagram

My world crumbled

Ada Ameh's life changed after her daughter Aladi who she had at the age of 14, tragically passed away in 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In an interview with the ladies of Your View, the late actress revealed that her world crumbled after her daughter died.

Prior to that, Ameh had lost her father, three brothers and three sisters, with the last one passing away two years before her daughter.

She opened up in the interview about battling depression with her mental health taking a huge hit. She even thought she would be the next to die.

Somehow, the actress was able to turn the pain into strength and even had people reaching out to her for support as well as to share their woes.

Before her death, Ameh used to go to Calabar for professional help over her mental health and eventually found someone in Lagos.

Nigerians react to Ada Ameh's video

blessingodibe:

"Chaiii this is so painful, May her soul rest in peace. I'll miss her so much. The Johnson movie will never be the same again."

nekky_licious:

"I watched this very episode, she was so full of life and fun to watch as well hmmmmm life!! I can't believe you're goneso heartbreaking."

i_ambimzy:

"Omg! I watched this episode this is so sad may her soul rest in peace."

hajiazainabalabi:

"This is really sad, may God rest her soul."

prinz_visualz:

"So painful May her soul Rest In Peace."

Ada Ameh pens emotional note as she marks sister’s posthumous birthday

The popular Nollywood actress is one star who fans continuously prayed for strength for, following the loss of her only child, Aladi.

In a post on Instagram, Ada Ameh celebrated her late sister, Ajumah, who she described as beautiful and gracious.

Expressing how much she misses her sister, the actress also made a list of the other people she had lost in her life, including her daughter, Aladi.

Source: Legit.ng