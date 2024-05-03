Nigerian singer Davido and his pretty wife Chioma are having an amazing time during their getaway in Jamaica

Recall that the former DMW boss and his queen travelled to the island country to celebrate her 29th birthday

A recent clip from their fun moments saw them enjoying an enthralling yacht cruise in the company of their crew

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his wife Chioma are having one of their best moments during their gateway trip to Jamaica.

Recall that the celebrity couple travelled to the island country to celebrate his wife's 29th birthday amid online clashes with his colleague Wizkid.

Davido and Chioma enjoy yacht cruise in Jamaica. Credit: @teamchivido, @davido

Source: Instagram

A video from the time away showed the love birds with their entourage during a lavish yacht cruise in the country.

As Davido and the renowned chef sailed the luxurious deep blue sea, Chioma stunned in her colourful beach attire and danced to the songs playing in the background.

Another clip showed the Afrobeat star hyped as he sang and gesticulated to one of his Amapiano hits, with Chioma's radiance popping behind him.

Various kinds of assorted mouth watering dishes were also spotted in the videos.

See how people reacted to Davido and Chioma's yacht ride

homeneedsnmore:

"This enjoyment is too much and I’m here for all of it."

dr.shadiekay:

"Jaye lo."

phuxy_gigi:

"Chi is living her best life, David said we must cerebrate the great woman."

vive_vivica:

"Where does Chi post all these videos she used to take haha this girl ehhh. She be rocket science Aswear."

mabelee811:

"My people my people enjoy your self noting do you."

onyinsexy:

"She needs to be studied in harvard i swear."

mhz_gabby:

"❤️❤️❤️ listen my beautiful island brings out peace and the best in people !"

ukosode:

"David is just a happy boy from a gd home. May the Lord protect u and chioma, including all that is yours."

Davido and Chioma get customised diamond rings

Davido, and his beautiful wife, Chioma, purchased identical diamond rings.

The inscription on the ring read "001 and 002", a nickname the couple gave themselves as the first lady and leader of his 30 billion gang (30 BG).

The musician shared a snapshot of him and his queen wearing the unique fancy diamond ring on his Instagram story.

Source: Legit.ng