Popular Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo has taken to social media to react to the tragic death of Nollywood actress Ada Ameh

The controversial journalist highlighted how the late actress waged war against her and even employed her fans to join the parade

Despite Olunloyo's epistle, Nigerians dragged her for trying to chase clout with the tragic loss of the actress

The tragic news of the death of popular Nigerian actress Ada Ameh came as a rude shock to everyone and has thrown social media into mourning.

While many are saddened over how much the actress lost before dying, controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo revisited her fight with Ameh.

Ada Ameh threatened me

In a post on her Instagram page, Olunloyo revealed how Ada Ameh threatened her over Sylvester Oromoni's case.

She added that the actress who called her crazy and other derogatory names also recruited her fans and urged them to beat her up for telling the truth.

Olunloyo also listed several other people like Tonto Dikeh who were also mean to her like Ada Ameh was.

"I learned Ada was dining yesterday with friends and suddenly slumped and collapsed. She threatened me and urged her fans to beat me for exposing the truth about the #SylvesterOromoni case in December 2021. She called me crazy, mad and mentally derailed. I’m non of that. I was simply doing my job as a journalist defending media freedom."

Nigerians drag Kemi Olunloyo

9ine_marley:

"She always try to seek attention with everything."

shofelatemiloluwa:

"This lady never knows when to stop!"

whitesprings_travel_services:

"What's the essence of the long epistle. You said so much without really saying anything. Abeg shift."

hrh.e.r:

"Kemi you wrote all these to gain what exactly ? Even if your conscience is dead, others are grieving, Ada’s death is so shocking and heartbreaking."

_goodybae_:

"This Kemi is a sorry mistake for a woman, wtf is this write up for??? Is it necessary?? Ffs the woman is dead, allow her rest in peace ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

comcy619:

"Which kind yeye message be this ? This person has a hardened heart and unforgiving spirit "

a_n_i_t_a.i:

"I can’t believe kemi will go so low,so you are mocking the dead?death is inevitable!!!"

sir_eltee:

"She wants to make it look like it was Karma. I wonder what goes on in this woman’s mind. She talks anyhow and doesn’t know when to shut up."

My world crumbled when my daughter died

The actress was vocal about the fact that she was battling with issues and her mental health.

In an interview with the ladies of Your View, the late actress revealed that her world crumbled after her daughter died.

Prior to that, Ameh had lost her father, three brothers and three sisters, with the last one passing away two years before her daughter.

