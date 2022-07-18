2baba's controversial baby mama Pero Adeniyi is basking in the joy of motherhood as her first child Ameerah becomes officially legal

The ecstatic mum took to her Instagram age with a video showing off her child who is her mini lookalike

Pero gushed over her motherhood journey, and in the caption of the post, said special prayers for Ameerah

Nigerian singer 2baba's controversial and popular baby mama Pero Adeninyi has taken to social media in celebration of her first child's birthday.

The businesswoman's daughter, Ameerah, clocked 21 on July 18, and she couldn't hide her joy as she showed her off in an adorable video on Instagram.

Pero's 21-year-old is her look alike, and the fact that she has been a mum for 21 years got her gushing in her post.

"21 years of Motherhood!!!! I just want to say Baba ooooo Eseeeeeee! Lord it can only be you! Through it all Father i am the one you showed Mercy... I am grateful, Happy birthday Ameerah Motunrola Oluwatumininu."

Pero prays for her daughter

The happy mum also heaped special prayers on Ameerah as she declared that she will continue to be a leader and not become a source of sorrow.

"My first fruit, you will continue to be the head, you will continue to be the leader, you are for signs and wonders my darling, you will not fail nor fall, the Lord will continue to guide you and be the shepard of your soul as you begin this journey into adulthood, i will never cry over you or your siblings so shall it be."

Nigerians celebrate with Pero

tontolet:

"Hbd beautiful "

shangeorgefilms:

"Happy birthday sweetheart "

iam_adelekeadeogun:

"Happy birthday mummy’s pride @yslmeer"

hopeadegoke:

"Happy birthday sweetheart, I say amen to all your heart desires ❤️❤️"

chiamaka_juliette:

"Happy birthday dear. Blessings!"

bunmiodunowojones:

"Happy birthday sweetheart! May all your wishes come true "

