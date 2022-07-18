Nollywood actress Tricia Eseigbe has got her fans and followers gushing on social media after she shared an adorable post

The movie star who just welcomed a set of twins decided to appreciate her mum by dedicating a beautiful post to her

Eseigbe thanked her mum profusely for her support and shared a photo of the woman carrying her grandchildren

Nigerian actress Tricia Eseigbe recently clocked a new age and celebrated with a big announcement on social media, the arrival of her twins.

After unveiling the kids, the actress decided to appreciate her dear mother who has been very supportive.

Tricia Eseigbe appreciate mum with ,ovely post Photo credit: @tricia_eseigbe_kerry

Source: Instagram

The movie star also shared a photo of her aged mum, carrying the twins on her back and arm with a beautiful smile on her face.

The caption of the post saw the actress explaining how great her mum has been, leaving her affairs and coming down to help with the kids.

"This is priceless. Oh my world!! Mumsy thank you for being there all through the years. Words cannot express how much I love you. Yiu keft your comfort zone in the UK just to come support us here. May God almighty continue to keep you in good health and wealth. The Kerry's are sincerely grateful ma.❤️❤️❤️ "

See the post below:

Reactions to Tricia's post

iam_temmyt07:

"Thank you grandma, we all appreciate you ma."

ogeasiegbu:

"Awwww mama is still so beautiful."

temitope_duker:

"Jehovah is God .."

julietorieche_26:

"awww mamaaa."

adorablenaomi:

"Mumsy, I can imagine how happy you re. This is a dream come thru. . God bless you ma'am. Thank you Lord."

jewelsmark:

"This is truly amazing, words alone can not describe. God bless you mum."

emikayemos:

"God Bless mum. She looks so so young sis."

luludeks2:

"I say a BIG AMEN to your prayers. God bless her real good. Anything for her grand children.❤️"

Source: Legit.ng