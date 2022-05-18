Singer 2baba is currently abroad and the entertainer appears to be spending time with his family members in the US

The Only Me crooner shared a video on his Instastory channel showing the moment he showed up for his daughter Ehi’s school game

Baby mama Pero shared the same clip on her Instastory channel while describing the singer as their daughter’s top cheerleader

Nigerian singer 2baba has been heartily hailed by one of his baby mamas, Pero, on social media.

The legendary music star is currently in the US and he appears to be spending some quality time with his family members.

2baba attends daughter's school game in the US. Photo: @perosiayemi/@official2baba

Source: Instagram

2baba took to his Instastory channel with a video showing the moment he showed up at his daughter Ehi’s school for her games session.

The clip captured the singer asking his daughter if she was ready to take the track and compete with other students.

Appreciating the doting father, Pero reposted a picture of 2baba and their daughter on her Instastory channel.

She equally described the singer as their daughter’s number one cheerleader.

See below:

Social media users react

dekas_cake_n_pastries said:

"His learning from Davido."

cutierahmat said:

"Fatherly dutykeep it up jare#na Man U b."

melissa_oti said:

"2baba and 2mama, she looks sooooo much like her dad. God bless them."

fablane_1 said:

"He actually said he wants to be a present dad, good for him and his kids. Make him sha no see pero, because we won't like it."

rubabyslimzy said:

"Good.... He learnt from... Ronaldo's story."

2baba bonds with his children in the US

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba shared some lovely moments with the three children he had with one of his baby mamas Pero Adeniyi.

2Baba in the video could be seen taking a walk with his kids at a location that appears to be outside the country.

Sharing the video on his IG page, 2Baba wrote:

“Squaded!! Me and my goons. Ehi, Justin, innocent jnr. ❤️ This 13 Yr old young man wan taller than his father now. I don warn am make e no try am. #WARRIORS #GRATEFUL Father protect all our children ❤️ Young African Queens & Kings."

Source: Legit.ng