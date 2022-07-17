Davido's uncle senator Adeleke on hearing that he emerged winner in the Osun election immediately prostrated in front of his brother Davido's dad

The picnic moment went viral on social media and popular Instram sensation Ikorodu Bois recreated the moment

The boys paid attention to details by using appropriate characters and implementing the tension in the room

Popular Instagram sensation Ikorodu Bois have once again wowed many with their unique talent of viral video recreation.

The boys decided to recreate the moment Davido's uncle senator Adeleke prostrated in appreciation for his brother, the singer's dad.

Ikorodu Bois wow Nigerians with new video Photo credit: @ikorodu_bois

Source: Instagram

The attention to details was top notch as Ikorodu Bois captured the tension, mannerism and joy that enveloped the room when Adleke emerged winner.

The individual that played the dancing senator stayed true to his character as he danced in jublilarion after prostrating to fake Davido's daddy.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Victory from this side too#happysunday #osunelection2022"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians praise Ikorodu Bois

sururaah:

"I laughed."

sixbaba:

"You really went to find Orobo "

ajgoldx:

"You guys are so fast"

harbeemi:

"These children are talented "

ashabifash:

" Well re-enacted "

olurab:

"These ikorodu boys suppose get camp for OSUN state wahala won po"

goldmedalthe1st:

"I trust you guys "

meett0mm:

"It's the fat guy for me "

sirkuma:

"una no go kill person."

Davido tells Oyetola to congratulate his uncle instead of studying results

Nigerian singer Davido was very ecstatic about his uncle senator Adeleke's victory in Osun state on July 16 and the singer stirred reactions online with his tweets.

According to reports, the current governor of the state who lost to Adeleke, Goyega Oyetola disclosed that he was still studying the results of the election.

In a reply to him, Davido pointed out that the politician was engrossed with the wrong thing as he should have been on his phone congratulating his successor, his uncle.

Davido kisses Isreal, celebrates uncle's victory on the streets

The singer's famous and favorite uncle, senator Ademola Adeleke aka dancing senator finally won against governor Oyetola, and will be the next givernor-elect of the state.

In a video shared by Davido's favourite aide, Isreal DMW, the singer held him in a tight embrace as he congratulated his boss.

Davido kissed Isreal on the cheek as they both chanted a funny slogan before they eventually held each other in another tight embrace.

Source: Legit.ng