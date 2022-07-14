Nigerian singer Davido has landed in Osun state ahead of the governorship election on July 16 to support his uncle Ademola Adeleke

Davido has been vocal about campaigning for his uncle, and in a video the singer shared, he was seen with a crowd as they prepared for a rally

Davido donned a colourful customized attire as the people around hailed him, especially a man who rang a bell

Davido's presence in Osun state to campaign for his uncle Senator Adeleke aka dancing senator has set the mood.

The singer shared a video as he joined a group of people to head into town to campaign for the governorship election, which will hold on Saturday, July 16.

Davido arrives Osun to support his uncle, Senator Adeleke Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido was sighted wearing an agbada designed with the PDP symbol with a bold inscription that read 'imole lokan', which loosely translates to 'it's the turn of light'.

As expected, a small crowd of men followed the singer as they hailed him while a man rang a bell and shouted fire for fire after Davido.

"No intimidation. No violence. No retreat. No surrender. !!! IMOLE DE !! #osunguber2022 AWA LOKAN."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Davido's video

