Controversial singer Portable has stirred reactions on social media after he was spotted jubilating in a video

The Zazu hitmaker was captured dancing as he was hailed by friends for collecting money from the APC, Tinubu and Osun governor, Gboyega Oyetola

The video has since sparked mixed reactions from social media users with many warning him to tread carefully with politicians

Controversial singer Portable has given many the idea that he is in the business of selling his loyalty to the highest bidder amid the election season.

Following Ademola Adeleke’s emergence as the governor-elect of Osun state, an old video of the Zazu hitmaker resurfaced on social media.

Portable brags about colelcting APC's money. Photo: @portablebaeby/@gboyegaoyetola

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Portable was captured among some of his friends as he danced and jubilated about his spoils from Osun state.

The singer mentioned how he collected money for the All Progressive Congress (APC), presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu and incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

brightboi_mellydonal said:

"Na Politicians dis one Dey use play u go soon learn lesson… keep it up Sir."

susangold15 said:

"at last you deliver the job either then win or not wetin concern me."

quamsexy said:

"He Dey use his life play this guy don’t know politics them fit use am carry first card lol."

horlah125 said:

"Funny ?? Did you even think you can just eat politician money for free lmao …u go see results,everything wey u dey do for this life just know how to talk ."

ezebishop35 said:

"He collect money and do the work they ask him....so e no concern amhe work or he no work for APC???"

alex6_music said:

"The guy Dey do so that we no go blast am, una Dey see this guy as mumu but he knows how to get what he want at anytime."

Portable celebrates Ademola Adeleke's win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Zazu crooner, Portable, congratulated Ademola Adeleke over his emergence as the winner of the Osun election.

In celebrating the winner fondly called Dancing Senator, Portable played the song he did for him in 2018 when he had first contested for the same post.

Many Nigerians were shocked at his congratulatory message following his earlier outburst during his campaigning for APC.

Source: Legit.ng