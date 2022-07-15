The forthcoming Osun state governorship election is proof of the roles as well as power the entertainment industry has in politics as well as other spheres of the society

With few hours left to the commencement of the Osun state election, two music stars, Davido and Portable, have been in the spotlight alongside their preferred candidates

While Davido is rooting for his uncle Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, the Zazu crooner has been on the side of the incumbent governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC

Osun state governorship election, scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 16, continues to gain momentum hours before the commencement.

The main contenders are Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the current Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Ademola and Oyetola had gone head to head in 2018, but the PDP candidate lost to the APC, the defeat saw Davido, in a report via , hail the Osun election tribunal judgement after it declared his uncle as the winner of the 2018 governorship election in the state.

Fast forward to 2022, while Oyetola is keen on returning for the second term, Adeleke is out to get his mandate in the forthcoming election.

The influence of music in the Osun state election

The state election has proven the kind of power the music industry wields, especially when it comes to pulling off crowds who would go to any length just to catch a physical glimpse of their favourites.

This is one role Davido and Portable are performing, while the former supports his uncle Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, and the latter is behind Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC.

Davido is not a new face in Osun state as he came through for his uncle in the 2018 governorship election, which he lost to the incumbent governor, it, however, seems the APC also strategically brought in Portable Zazu to pull the crowd for their candidate, having realized the influence the music industry has on the masses.

Fans react to the roles of Portable and Davido in the Osun state election

See the reactions gathered on Twitter below:

manoffire:

"Portablw is one of the fastest way to get attention,because he will definitely do more than you send him"

davewick:

"Davido is fighting for his Family Wealth, Portable is doing what they paid him to do. Everybody just Dey fight for their Pocket for this country. May we not chop breakfast in this coming Election!!"

Journalistibitoye:

"This is hilarious Davido campaigning for PDP in Osun State while Portable Zazou is doing that of APC What's the difference? ."

Portable disses Davido for unfollowing him over Osun election

Ahead of the Osun state governorship election, there has been an ongoing drama between Nigerian singers Davido and Portable, with the two massively backing their preferred candidates.

In the latest video, Portable, also known as Idamu Adugbo, has shaded Davido for unfollowing him on Instagram because of their political differences in Osun state.

Portable in the Yoruba language said he is not the son of a wealthy man as he made his father a wealthy man, unlike Davido, whose father Adedeji Adeleke is one of the richest men in the country.

