Popular Nigerian comedian Okey Bakassi in an intervoew with the women of Your View revealed his opinion about side chics and marriages these days

The comedian said that a woman should be able to control her man if she truly loves him regardless of whatever he does outside

Oke Bakassi also added that any woman who decides to punish her husband's wrongdoing in his old age is a wicked person

Veteran comedian Okay Bakassi in an interview with Your View hosts revealed that his two daughters are his side chics.

The actor during the discussion, said that the older generation did not fight about side chics because they were family oriented.

He added that that is why the woman who controls the home is threatened by another woman who is just taking crumbs outside.

According to Bakassi even though men are called dogs because of their sexual escapades, men are loyal just like dogs. in that light, the only thing needed to control a man as a woman is to love him.

One of the hosts pointed out that when men are sick in old age even after treating the wife baldly over the years, she is still told to be good to him.

Okey replied by saying that anyone who compiles wrongdoings an d uses it to punish another later is a wicked person.

He preached forgiveness and added that the woman could have left earlier instead of staying to take her pound of flesh.

Lastly, Bakassi added that women should stop digging deep and looking for what is not lost or that would make them agry. He also made sure to note that he is not promoting infidelity or side chic business.

Nigerians react to Okey Bakassi's interview

officiallhamee:

"This video is saying something loud and clear... The uncertainties of life. Will be forever inevitable."

fancy_vick:

"That last line na blast sha …. Some side chick done give some husbands connections… why their wife will be home just crossing her legs waiting for the man to bring bring … wife pls be useful to your home."

ekoabiolajewel:

"Okey Bakassi is such a wise man! Iv always seen wisdoms in even in his comedy. God bless him, this is so powerful and encouraging."

lizlollylov:

"Yes so correct! If you have chosen to stay with an abuser or a bad spouse, If they eventually grow old and get sick you have no right to treat them in an abnormal way."

rago_lopez:

"Bros oke, you scatter dis table walahi"

