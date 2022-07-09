Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, recently had fans gushing over her relationship with her husband, Olu Jacobs

In a heartwarming video on social media, the movie star was seen styling her husband for his 80th birthday photoshoot

Internet users reacted to the emotional video and many of them praised the couple for their love bond

Popular Nigerian actress, Joke Silva and her veteran actor husband, Olu Jacobs, recently gave fans a lovely representation of ‘through thick and thin’.

A video recently made the rounds on social media showing the celebrity couple sharing a beautiful and emotional bonding moment.

In the viral video, Joke Silva was seen styling her man as she tried to make him look sharp for his 80th birthday photoshoot.

Joke Silva styles hubby Olu Jacobs in heartwarming video ahead of 80th birthday. Photos: @ajokesilva

The video showed the actress adjusting her husband’s agbada and also rearranging his coral neck beads as he smiled to show his approval.

After Silva was done with her styling, she shared a warm hug with her husband before they proceeded to take photos for his 80th birthday.

Internet users gush over Joke Silva and Olu Jacob’s heartwarming display

A number of people were touched by the beautiful display between the actress and her husband and they shared their thoughts in the comment section. Read what some of them had to say below:

Thecomplete360woman:

“This is so beautiful ❤️ Perfect representation of 'through rain, through sunshine, till death do us part'.”

Alena_blaq:

“This is how I will take care of my husband when he is old .”

Autas_collection:

“They are both blessed. Imagine seeing such age with that one person you love so much. Marriage with the right person is definitely everything.”

Beckygoldjeweler:

“❤️❤️love is a beautiful tin ❤️ my marriage will last in Jesus mighty name .”

Officialcorazon1:

“God please keep him safe and healthy and strong for a long time .”

Princesspinki_988:

“I watched the video over and over again priceless moment ❤️.”

Tomiphilz:

“You no go see this “celebrity couple” look up to o.”

Ebeychinedu:

“This is why you should marry good wife with conscience not just beauty ❤️❤️❤️. Happy belated birthday sir. I wish you longer life and sound health Amen.”

Official_edoboy1:

“Marry better wife oo so that she go take care of you when you old ooo ❤️❤️❤️.”

Marybelnewlook_boutique:

“How you take care of your woman at youthful age will determine how she will take care of you at old age.”

Stargirl_deyee:

“When you pay your dues in your youth, you will reap it at old age .”

Joke Silva reveals Olu Jacobs has 'dementia with lewy body'

Actress Joke Silva sat down with journalist Chudeity and she talked about her husband Olu Jacobs' health condition.

She said:

"He's dealing with issues and it's been going on for a couple of years. It's known as dementia with lewy body."

Source: Legit.ng