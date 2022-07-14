A video making rounds online shows a little boy getting into an unfriendly argument with his mother over an iPad

In the video, the little boy insisted to his mother that she must get him an iPad because he is old enough to use one

Social media users however condemned the boy's 'violent' approach while noting that his parents need to teach him about calmness

A little boy has gotten the attention of folks on Facebook after his mother shared a video of the young lad tackling her over an iPad.

Apparently, the mother had promised to get an iPad for her son when he gets to Grade 2 in school.

He is currently still in grade 1 but has started demanding that his mother fulfills the promise she made to him.

Little boy tackles his mum over iPad

Source: Facebook

According to the boy, he is almost in grade 2 and is already of age to own an iPad.

A video shows the little boy pointing fingers at his mum and shouting that she gets him the iPad. His mother however remained calm throughout the duration of the video.

Video sparks outrage

Emezue Helen said:

"Na wotowoto you for don collect. This shouldn't even come up here. Violence loading if not checkmated."

Chika Enendu stated:

"You have a lot of work to do on him please. Control his anger. Teach him to appreciate you instead of feeling entitled."

Susan Dominic reacted:

"Why's he yelling instead pleading?????You must give me my iPad"No way am I having a child talk in this manner whether he's crying or not...Taaahhh."

Gibson Elumelu reacted:

"Me as a born-again Christian trying not to show my anger and how I intend to introduce to the little boy the various shapes and sizes of thunder."

Kelly HSc added:

"Maybe this child has a condition like autism where he can't control meltdowns."

My mum has been in the kitchen working: Little boy tells guests in video they're not welcomed at their home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians have reacted to a viral video of a little Arab boy confronting guests who called at their family home.

The bold little boy appeared to be displeased with their presence and didn't mince words as he spits his thoughts right in their faces. A video capturing the moment shared by @thetattleroomng on Instagram starts with the little boy walking behind his elder brothers who show up at the dining where the guests are seated to serve them meals.

As the boys arrange the dishes on the table, the young lad enquires to know 'who the guest was' and got a reply from one of the men stating that he is the visitor.

