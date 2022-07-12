A woman reunited with her son after many years apart and took to social media platform TikTok to share a clip from the reunion

According to the excited woman, they last saw each other when he was at the age of 3 and now he is 16 years old

Netizens gushed over their reunion video, with many using it as a point of contact with the hope to reunite with their loved ones far away someday

13 years after being apart, a young lad finally got to meet his mum physically and the meeting was emotional.

His mum who is social media savvy took to her TikTok handle to share a clip and photos from their reunion.

They last saw when he was aged 3.

Source: UGC

The Sierra Leone woman wrote that she last set eyes on her son when he was just 3 years old.

She said he was born in the United Kingdom and is a British citizen. In the clip, she helped the lad with his luggage upon receiving him at what appears to be an airport.

She however didn't state why they were apart for that long.

Watch the touching video below:

Netizens react

fkc said:

" I pray that you live long, have good health and both of you be happy for the rest of you guys life."

user4752092852045 FINANCIAL Q said:

"Welcome sis I KEY to this for my daughter ooh u are bless to him beside u now sis May God bless him."

MIZWENA said:

"My son went to Canada 6yrs and I don't know when he's coming...this your video has given me greater hope...we love our sons.God us all."

veronicaagwumaro said:

"Oh you are killing me with this song it is tearing me up congratulations on uniting with your handsome son."

Catherine Ayuk Mbi said:

"I can imagine the feeling…. Well done mama u try. God give you strength and keep strengthening ur mother and son relationship."

Charles Benzoyl said:

"Am happy for u seeing him again but the truth is he has no idea who u are, u can’t get back those lost times…"

