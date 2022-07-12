Veteran Nollywood actor Patrick Doyle speaks about the devotion shown by actress Joke Silva to her ailing husband Olu Jacob in his twilight

The actor in his post described Joke Silva as an "omoluabi" who would not take advantage of her husband's health condition to torture him

The Itsekiri thespian who some years back went through a brutal divorce with his ex-wife Ireti Doyle thanked Joke Silva for not being a member of the "Egbe' Kini O'ko Ose' club"

Veteran thespian Patrick Doyle is full of praises for the veteran Nollywood star Joke Silva, in a post shared on his Facebook page he talks about her immeasurable love and devotion to her ailing husband Olu Jacob.

High Chief Doyle in his post spoke glowingly about Joke Silva saying, he is glad she isn't one of the modern-day wives who say they can only treat their husbands well in their twilight only if only he had been faithful in their younger days.

Patrick Doyle speaks on Joke Silva’s love and devotion to Olu Jacob @Photo Credit: PatrickDoylemedia/@Ajokesilva

Source: Instagram

He said that the Joke he knows would still have treated Olu Jacobs with the same measure of love and devotion even if he was a philanderer and a wife-beater, however, he wrote thankfully he was not.

He further wrote saying she would never have taken advantage of his vulnerability to torture him because she belongs to the old school where dignity and honour count.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Read Chief Patrick Doyle's full post in his own words below;

"All those women hinging Joke Silva's devotion to her ailing elderly husband on his devotion and care towards her in the early stages of the marriage have simply got it wrong. According to them "not so faithful and devoted husbands" should not to expect the same kind of treatment in the twilight of their lives, they even go as far as telling such men to expect torment from their wives in old age. In their little minds they have concluded that Joke Silva shares this flawed philosophy of theirs. "

"The Joke that I know would have still treated Uncle Olu with the same measure of love and devotion even if he were a philanderer and wife beater, which thankfully he was not. She would never have taken advantage of his vulnerability to torture him because it's simply not in her DNA to do so. She belongs to the old school where dignity and honour count and where doing the right thing is not contingent upon reciprocity. "

"Salt may mimick sugar in appearance, but there is a difference. Let it be known that Joke Silva the wife of Oludotun Jacobs and mother of Soji is not a member of the "Egbe' Kini O'ko' Ose' Club". (Wetin Husband Fit Do Sef). Joke Omoluabi, on behalf of all men perfect and flawed I say a big thank you."

Patrick Doyle Writes on Joke Silva’s Dedication to Olu Jacob @Photo Credit: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Olu Jacobs at 80: Joke Silva Filled With Joy at Hubby’s Birthday Party, Photos and Videos From Event Go Viral

Legit.Ng recalls that on Sunday, July 10th, 2022 the 80th birthday of veteran Nigerian actor, Olu Jacobs’ was ushered in with great pomp and merriment as friends, family and loved ones gathered to celebrate the patriarch.

The movie star who clocked the milestone age on Monday, July 11, 2022, was thrown a big birthday bash on Sunday evening a day after the Eid-el Kabir celebrations.

Joke Silva, Olu Jacob’s wife took to social media to share her happiness with fans over her husband’s birthday party. According to the veteran actress, it was also her big day.

Source: Legit.ng