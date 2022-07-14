Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Cross is one reality star who has been enjoying the fame and the show brought him

This of course has not prevented him from controversies or getting dragged on social media over his personal choices

Cross trended on social media after an unclad photo of him made the rounds on social media, and he revealed that it was one of the most terrible moments of his life

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Cross has been in the news for a number of things since he left the Shine Ya Eye house, but two things stood out to the surprise of many.

Cross was dragged for filth on social media after he decided to throw his weight behind the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Cross finally revels why he supports PDP candidate Atiku Photo credit: @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

The reality star also trended online after he accidentally leaked an unclad bathroom photo of Snapchat.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In an interview with Legit.ng, Cross talks about his political decision, the effect the photo had on his brand, as well as finally moving on as an old housemates as new ones are set to go into the house soon.

On why he chose to support Atiku, the BBNaija star revealed that he has always been involved in politics before the house, but the fame after the show made it look like it was an overnight decision.

In his words:

"I am fully supporting PDP, I will be fully campaigning. I was the president for South East yoiuths for Atiku in 2019. I was on ground, campaigning and sensitizing people to vote. So after BBNaija, does that make me a bad person for believing in the same thing."

"I see the way they come at me and insult me, e go tire all of them because we are all Nigerians and you have the right to vote for who you want if you have your PVC. I also believe Atiku will make Nigeria a better country."

The reality star in an interview after his unclad photo made the rounds revealed that it was an accident and before he realized people had taken screenshots and spread it.

"The people that know me know it was a mistake, I am a bad boy with a good heart. I was sending it to a friend and it went on public instead. By the time my manager notified me, over 50 people had taken screenshots in two minutes. It was one of the most horrible moments of my life."

Despite the set back, Cross' family members believed his genuine mistake and since he sorthed out with them, he moved on with his life.

"My mum asked if it was deliberate and when I confirmed it was a mistake, she told me to close my eyes and prayed for me. I told my siblings what happened and they didn't have a problem with me. I was 100% ready to bounce back after that, I lost few deals with that, but I will make more in future."

New Big Brother Naija housemates will take over screens soon, and Cross' fame that has gathered is enough for him to stay relevant, hence he is not worried that his turn to shine has ended.

An amused Cross said:

"Do I look like someone that worries in life? People that are worried don't know what they are doing in life. Take out everything I have, money, and fame inclusive, I will still succeed because I have knowledge and information to make it in this life."

He finally advised the new stars that will be in the spotlight soon to remember that BBNaija fans are not for them and some of them attach and support because they see themselves in them.

Cross also urged them to do their best, have something doing before the house, grow bigger when they come out and push a suitable narrative in the house.

Cross spotted with Davido's alleged girlfriend

BBNaija star Cross and social media influencer Ama Reginald caused a buzz on social media over their post.

The young lady, who initially went viral after it was rumoured that she was Davido’s girlfriend, was seen in a cosy position with Cross.

In one photo, Ama was seen straddling Cross as they shared a tight and cosy hug.

Source: Legit.ng