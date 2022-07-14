BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Cross and social media influencer, Ama Reginalds, recently got fans talking

The young lady who is rumoured to be Davido’s girlfriend was seem with Cross in a cosy photo and video

The photo and video was shared on both stars Instagram stories and it left fans wondering if they are an item

BBNaija star, Cross, and social media influencer, Ama Reginald, have caused a buzz on social media over their recent post.

The young lady who initially went viral after it was rumoured that she was Davido’s girlfriend, was seen in a cosy position with Cross.

Both stars took to their social media pages to share the romantic snaps that left fans wondering about them.

BBN's Cross spotted with Davido's alleged bae Ama Reginald. Photos: @ama_reginald

Source: Instagram

In one photo, Ama was seen straddling Cross as they shared a tight and cosy hug. See the photo below:

Bbn Star Cross with Davido’s alleged girlfriend Ama Reginald. Photo: @ama_reginald

Source: Instagram

In another post, Ama was seen sitting in Cross’ lap as they recorded themselves singing to an Asake song.

After the snaps went viral, fans wondered if they were dating.

Hmm.

BBN's Cross marks birthday

Cross received an overwhelming show of love from fans, family members and colleagues on the occasion of his birthday.

Interestingly, the celebration didn’t end on social media as a major house party was put together to celebrate the former Shine Ya Eyes housemate.

Cross recently took to his Instagram page with a video that captured some of the interesting highlights of the celebration.

Things kicked off with friends and family members filming a special birthday message for the celebrant and wishing him well.

This was followed by a major firework display at the venue of the house party before things went a notch higher inside the house.

Liquorose, Sammie, Jaypaul among others were spotted in the viral video.

In an Instastory post, the BBNaija star noted that he isn’t really big on celebrating birthdays but he had an amazing time over the weekend.

Cross disclosed that he got a lot of calls, texts and gifts from people. He expressed his gratitude and prayed for people to get multiple folds of everything given to him.

