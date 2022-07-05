Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Cross in an interview revealed that the decision not to be 'shipped' with a female colleague after the show was a deliberate one

The reality star revealed the highest amount he has been offered and noted that he knew that the relationships that started in the house will not stand the test of time

Cross also added that he isn't worried that a new set will outshine the Shine Ya Eye season soon because he has built his brand and has a lot of things going for him

The Big Brother Naija 2021 Shine Ya Eye season ended months ago, with Whitemoney emerging the winner and the ex-housemates have moved on to do great things for themselves.

Life after the show is not usually the same given that it becomes harder to retain the fame and importance that being on the show afforded.

However, one of the season's most interesting contestant, Cross seems to be doing just fine adjusting to life after BBNaija.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Cross talked about rejecting money from fans and shippers, his relationship with some ladies in the house, doing well for himself and finding out lovers in the house were all liars.

The highest amount I was offered was N20m

The Big Brother Naija star is a happy-going fellow who likes to enjoy himself, and it showed during his time in the house.

Cross was also involved with quite a number of female ex-housemates but many were shocked that he wasn't shipped with anyone in particular.

On relationships in and outside the house, the reality star revealed that he stood for himself by refusing to receive gifts from fans or be shipped into a compulsory relationship with anyone.

He pointed out that the Nigerian culture loves love and relationships, but he didn't accept monetary gifts because he knew he would have to be attached to a female colleagues.

"In my mind deep down, I know I wasn't ready for anything because even though the money is exciting I wanted to build my brand myself, not around someone or a relationship. I won't lie to you, refsing to accept the gifts affected me but I am who I am."

On the highest amount he got offered to be shipped with someone was N20m, Cross revealed that the shippers that people see online are indeed real.

"Have you seen Liquorose and Emmanuel, those people got nothing less than N50m. I don't want that kind of money, on the long run, I would make more than the money they offered."

The way Angel came at me shocked me

On his situation with Angel, Cross revealed that he took her as a personal person and he eventually realized she didn't feel the same way about him.

"She came on live TV, made me feel horrible, and I don't think a friend should do that to another friend. That's the end of our friendship, I wish her all the best, I dont hate her or anything, let her go. The way she came at me shocked me the most."

I always knew Liquorose and Emmanuel won't last

Cross disclosed that he was not shocked Liquorose and Emmnuel's ship crashed because he always knew from the house that it was going to happen.

According to him, Emmanuel is a driven and business minded person and he knew relationship wasn't what he would want to be doing outside the house.

I didn't know how it would go down because Liquour is a phenomenal woman and it's just that it had to end, but at the end of the day, we make mistakes and humans and learn from them."

Relationships can survive outside the house

Despite the Liquorose and Emmanual saga, Cross still believes that relationships that blossomed in the house can stand the test of time in real life.

On if he was banking on any couple or anyone, the reality star said:

"No! None of them in that house, no because all of them were liars. I knew no relationship from that house would stand the test of time. I liked Saskay but Saskay didn't like me and it turns out she liked Jaypaul. At the end of the day, we don't get what we all want."

Angel says Cross didn't reciprocate friendship

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye stars, Angel and Cross got fans talking over an episode of the reunion show.

During the show, Angel opened up on how Cross did not seem to do right by her as a friend in comparison to how she treated him.

Angel expressed her displeasure and noted different instances of when she helped Cross out but he did not return the affection.

