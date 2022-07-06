Former Big Brother Naija 2021 Season 6 housemate, Gbolahan Ololade, better known as Kayvee on the show, spoke to Legit.Ng during the BBNaija Season 7 announcement. He opened up about how he has dealt with the pain of his abrupt departure from the show, saying not paying attention to social media outrage has helped him survive his mental health struggle.

The photographer by trade also revealed that going on the show has helped his career, and he is now also mental health advocate.

Kayvee Talks about his mental health struggle and how he survived it Photo Credit: @Mrkayvee

Source: Instagram

Below is the full excerpt of the interview, read on to get more of the juicy details

How has is it been so far since you left the house, what have you been up to?

"I have been doing my photography thing, considering the way I left the house. I had to also pick up being a mental health advocate, and I did an event as regards hearing people’s thoughts and minds. It’s been an interesting journey so far, and I am super proud of myself."

Let’s go back to your time in the house; do you think that you’ve to be really mentally sound to be in Biggie’s house?

"If you’re talking about being mentally sound, yes, just being yourself, basically. If you’re in the house, just play your game how you want to play it."

While you were in the house, what will you specifically say caused your mental breakdown, so many stories have been said, but you were not the only one that was locked down that long?

"A whole lot of things, basically, but I can really pinpoint that I was mentally stressed in the house. Before going to the house, I was locked down for months. Getting into the house, meeting a lot of strangers and a couple of other things add to it."

"I was not the only one affected; other housemates that we entered at the same time complained, so they could relate to what happened to me. And yes, if not me, it could be anybody because everybody literally was mentally stressed."

If you could go back to the house, what would you have done differently, and how would you have handled that situation?

"I would have spoken up early because I absorbed it. I didn’t really say that I was feeling some type of way; I was keeping to myself. Even before I got into the house, I had this strong feeling of “I must enter this house by fire by force. I fit go talk say something dey do me now make them go talk say I no go enter,” you get what I am saying. I wish I stayed longer."

How did you handle having to leave the show early?

"It was hurtful to me. At some point, I felt like I misused an opportunity, but in the long run, I just thought about it that “it is what it is” it has happened; I just had to keep going.

After leaving the house, how did the outrage and reactions on social media affect you? Not really, I didn’t pay attention to most of it, it was intentional; I just didn’t want to pay attention to it. If someone wants to grow in life, you don’t pay attention to what people say."

You were a photographer before going into the house; how has going to the BBNaija show affected your career?

"Yeah, in some type of way, some people use to think that I am super expensive. Aside from that, I had the opportunity to invest in myself as regards not just being a photographer but also being an influencer and so many other things; it’s been nice."

"What do you do for a living; do you now work with Multichoice because I heard Ebuka saying you were at the camera stand? I am a photographer; I am a mental advocate and a cinematographer. I work for Multichoice on a contract basis when they have events. For this particular event, my photographer is on the ground covering for my brand"

BBNaija Kayvee: When It Comes to Mental Health, There Is Nothing Like Hard Guy

Legit.ng recalls that last year after Kayvee was withdrawn from the show in an interview with Chude Jidenwo, he revealed that when it comes to mental health there is no such thing as a hard guy.

In the history of BBNaija, contestants are either evicted or disqualified. However, for the Shine Ya Eye show, Kayvee became the first contestant to be withdrawn.

According to reports during the show last season, the housemate was asked to leave the show over his mental health.

