BBNaija reality stars Pere and Angel have joined numerous voices to air their reactions as their colleague Cross endorsed Atiku ahead of the 2023 elections

Pere, in a statement, said Cross, like every Nigerian, has the choice to support whoever he wants as president

Angel, in her statement, said it was shameful for anyone to receive money from politicians to sway the public

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality stars Angel Smith and Pere have reacted to the decision of their colleague Cross to throw his weight behind the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Pere, in a statement, said Cross, like every Nigerian, is free to support whoever he wants.

BBNaija stars are sharing different opinions ahead of 2023 elections.

Source: Instagram

He said:

“Cross is free just like every Nigerian citizen to support whoever he feels. Everyone should have a choice and support whoever they want. Period. No apologies.”



On the other hand, Angel said it was wrong for anyone to accept money from politicians at a time like this to sway public opinion.

She said:

“If you’re taking money from Nigerian politicians during this period to sway the public, be very ashamed of yourself. This is a very critical time for Nigeria, one wrong move and we’re finished. Choose your morals over greed.”



Internet users react

mercyliscous:

"Get your PVC and vote who you want to be there, don't condemn others for their choice,is their right.That is why we have different political parties."

jadenetiosa:

"As for me and my household , we will not vote any northerner again."

motolarie:

"Why do we need to know he had a chat with Atiku ,its all about influencing the public , so yes he shld ask his parlour friends or fam members ‍♀️."

_paulgentle_:

"Cross never told anyone to vote for Atiku. He literally just posted a screenshot of a video call. And if you ask me, he did nothing wrong. Every citizen has a choice (as long as it is not Tinubu) and you can't force your own choice on them."

