BBNaija’s Cross recently clocked a new age, and he was lovingly celebrated by fans, friends and family members

The reality star had a house party thrown for him, and many of his celebrity colleagues showed up to celebrate the special day with him

A thankful Cross shared a video on Instagram, expressing his gratitude and appreciation to everyone who made it possible

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Cross received an overwhelming show of love from fans, family members and colleagues on the occasion of his birthday.

Interestingly, the celebration didn’t end on social media as a major house party was put together to celebrate the former Shine Ya Eyes housemate.

BBNaija's Cross shares video from his birthday bash. Photo: @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

Cross recently took to his Instagram page with a video that captured some of the interesting highlights of the celebration.

Things kicked off with friends and family members filming a special birthday message for the celebrant and wishing him well.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

This was followed by a major firework display at the venue of the house party before things went a notch higher inside the house.

Liquorose, Sammie, Jaypaul, among others, were spotted in the video.

Check out his post below:

Cross shows gratitude

In an Instastory post, the BBNaija star noted that he isn’t really big on celebrating birthdays, but he had an amazing time over the weekend.

Cross disclosed that he got a lot of calls, texts and gifts from people. He expressed his gratitude and prayed for people to get multiple folds of everything given to him.

"I just want to say may you all receive X100 of the love on your day and thanks a lot. Let's see what the rest of the year has for us," he wrote.

See a screenshot below:

BBNaija's Cross thanks friends and fans. Photo: @crossda-boss

Source: Instagram

BBNaija's Cross spends N4m on meat in Dubai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija season 6 star Cross stirred reactions on social media after a video of him enjoying life in Dubai emerged.

The reality star shared a receipt as he splurged N4 million on eating meat at an expensive restaurant in Dubai.

Video of the fun time also emerged online and Nigerians couldn't stop talking about the reality star's expensive lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng