Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, has got his fans talking after a video from his recent performance made it to the internet

In the video, a female dancer tried to jump at the High crooner, but he outrightly turned her down and watched her fall to the ground

Security officials came to the lady's rescue as the singer continued entertaining his audience

Ace singer, Adekunle Gold, sparked hilarious reactions when a video of his encounter with a female dancer emerged on social media.

The overzealous dancer attempted to jump on Adekunle Gold to further thrill the crowd during one of his recent stage performances.

Adekunle Gold resists a dancer's attempt on stage.

Source: Instagram

The High crooner resisted her advances and watched her fall to the ground in what seemed like a nasty landing, she wanted to make a second move by climbing on him again, but he stopped her immediately.

The bouncers came to the lady's rescue as the singer also assisted them in lifting her from the floor.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Adekunle Gold's encounter with the female dancer.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments; read below:

Beautybylalisha_:

"Girl you had better twerk outta that stage."

Ms_lope:

"She's dancing way too hard for that song."

Annmaria.omo:

"Very good abeg before she break the guy waist…. See the way she fly sef."

_Sisiparis:

"This girl don high and mr Kunle no want Simi wahala."

Daezy_obi"

"Ahn Ahn I am already feeling embarrassed on her behalf. Nawa oooo! Aunty what were you ever thinking?."

Lynslove1:

"Bravo mr married man twerk your twerk he no send u."

