Singer Davido has taken a break from his US tour and is back in Nigeria for some time ahead of his Europe tour

The 30 BG musician recently had a concert in Lagos and a lucky female fan smiled home with N2 million from Davido

A video showed the moment Davido brought the lady up, performed with her and also pulled his shoes for her

Davido has a way of winning the hearts of his fans on social media and the 30BG musician just did it again.

The Nigerian singer took a break from his US tour and visited Nigeria just before he continues with the Europe leg of his tour.

Moment Davido gifted female fan money on stage. Photo: @afronation/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Davido recently performed at a show in Lagos and the singer gave his fans and supporters an amazing time at the event.

While he was performing his 2022 single, Stand Strong, the singer spotted a dedicated female fan and brought her up on stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The excited lady couldn’t believe what had happened as she eventually got into the mood and performed the song alongside the singer.

An impressed Davido pulled off his designer shoes for the lady and she jumped around the stage with them.

However, that was not the only treat he had for her. Just as the fan was about to leave the stage, Davido called on his lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, to give her N2 million.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

samzybullion said:

"Na the first guy suppose collect the luck but he wasn't calm enough.. God please where I one collect my blessings make I calm for there. Amen."

daddigucci said:

"Chioma u say u get choir practice for church so na shoe you come collect for Lagos."

lyon_alphaa said:

"Davido na number one normal normal. Alaye na nice guy from day one."

umohgabriel said:

"Davido !!! We rise by lifting others."

fortitude_arts said:

"See as that bodyguard push that one, bigroy go just give m body ni."

drealnnenda said:

"Make she no enter back the crowd."

tg_edetson said:

"That nah why we the call am goat 4 because him the deliver. the biggest boss ever @davido."

slimzyfranca said:

"When grace meets opportunity…the question is are you prepared Lord all I ask for is divine grace... no worry on that babe and her God understands…"

Man calls out Davido over bad road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered the report of a man who took to social media calling out Davido over the state of the flooded road that leads to his Ikoyi house.

The man shared a video of the said road while noting that the singer and other billionaires in the area have no shame.

Social media users who reacted were quick to defend Davido and note that it’s not his responsibility to repair roads.

Source: Legit.ng