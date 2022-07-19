Controversial singer Portable, through his record label, Dr Zeh Nation, released a statement following his 1 million boys' claims

Portable noted that his message was interpreted wrongly because he loves catching cruise as he meant one million fans, not the dreaded cult group

The singer further noted that he has been getting death threats as he appealed to the general public and the Nigerian Police

Nigerian singer Portable has addressed the statement he made about being the founder of the dreaded one million boys group.

Portable, who had earlier shared a video to refute the claims, has chosen to release an official statement to note that he was only referring to fans.

Portable releases official statement over 1 million boys claims. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the statement, the Zazu crooner, through his record label, noted that he has been getting death threats from Nigerians over the comments as he distanced himself from the dreaded group.

He called on the public to stay calm and urged the Nigeria Police Force to do a proper investigation on the founders of the group.

Nigerians react to Portable's statement

Social media users across the country have trooped to Portable's page to comment on his official statement about not having anything to do with the one million boys' group.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Oluwa.hnd1:

"Zeh you still dey go jail no change mouth police ‍♀️ know Wetin they dey do."

Thespian_jide:

"You better watch the video again and listen to what he said.... We re nt dumb mheeeen... Saw so many videos of him on Twitter yesterday and I'm ashamed I celebrated him as a celeb."

Skoolboyog:

"Why are they playing on our intelligence They must have thought we are daft like him."

Damollami:

"Wetin me I know be say.. No be Portable type am."

