Man of God Chukwuemeka Odumeje has sparked reactions on social media after sharing an update with his followers

The clergyman shared a video on Instagram as he happily announced the acquisition of a new BMW ride for his darling wife

Social media users familiar with his controversial ways had different things to say with some teasingly asking when he became a preacher of love

Controversial clergyman Chukwuemeka Odumeje better known as Indabosky recently caught the attention of netizens after sharing an exciting piece of news online.

The man of God took to his official Instagram page letting the world know that he acquired a new car for his dearly beloved wife.

Man of God Indabosky splashes millions on a new ride for his wife. Photo: @prophetchukwuemeka

Source: Instagram

Odumeje splashed millions on a new BMW automobile for the woman and a video posted captured her moving in excitement as she checked out her new car.

“New BMW to My Wife," the clergyman caption his video post.

Social media users react

While some members of the online community were quick to congratulate the new car owner, others came for Odumeje's controversial line about not being a preacher of love.

Read comments sighted online below:

henryiyke1 said:

"Big congratulations to omalicha lion."

just.mimee said:

"Congratulations our Wifey❤️❤️may Favour locate me as well."

teeh_lyfstyle said:

"I’m a war I’m a fight don show him wife love. Ike Jesus chwist indeed."

janeblinky said:

"I’m not a preacher of love don buy him wife machine o ."

hotboy_szn said:

"But he is not a preacher of love Everybody just dey lie."

callmedamy said:

"He’s now a preacher of love."

cdollarlegacyy said:

"Real Igbo men sabi .. they know what head of the home means .. no be our present indomie generation with 50/50."

Nigerian pastor buys car for wife

Legit.ng also gathered the report of a Nigerian pastor who bought a brand new Toyota Camry for his wife as an appreciation for sticking with him even when he had nothing.

The pastor identified as Ifeanyi Uwakwe said the wife joined him to trek when the goings were tough and so deserves a car.

The car was presented to the woman on their 6th wedding anniversary and nice photos of the event have been released on Facebook.

Source: Legit.ng