Nigerian singer Davido is currently on tour abroad but it hasn’t stopped a displeased man from calling him out on social media

The individual shared a video of the flooded road that leads to the 30BG singer's Banana Island mansion while faulting him for the poor condition

Social media users had different things to say with some defending the singer and noting that it’s not his job to fix roads

A displeased individual has taken to the online community calling out 30 BG musician David Adeleke aka Davido.

The individual uploaded a video showing the heavily flooded road that leads to the singer’s popular Banana Island mansion.

Man drags Davido over heavily flooded road. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

The short clip captured road users wading through the flooded area as they tried to get to their respective locations.

According to the man, the singer and other billionaires in the area should be ashamed but instead, they ply the same route without batting an eye.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the clip as spotted online below:

Social media users react

aninobabs said:

"Wetin concern Davido? One human being o! Wetin him sef find reach there? He nor fit repair am?"

larrywire_05 said:

"I'm sure that immediately wizkid back to Nigeria…he will pity davido and fix the road for him."

ja_ckson_cole said:

"Abi OBO suppose start to renovate Nigeria for this Mugu wey Dey talk Omo most people nor get common sense na David be buhari?? Abi e Dey run for presidential seat ? People too funny."

investor__beejay said:

"Na him papa be sanwo Olu?"

characterchief said:

"Na only Davido be the rich man for there? Abi na them be government when dey do road??????"

only1bammy_of_lagos said:

"Nothing concern government for this matter na people wey Dey buy a plot of land for billions so you're telling me they still one government to help them work their road you're joking fee those wey con buy land for low cost at a bad road na dem gan gan need government intervention."

L_am_ku_sh said:

"Nah Davido be the local chairman. Abi nah him be the governor i no understand Nigeria mentality."

Old video of Davido with his teacher resurfaces on social media

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of an old clip of Davido and some of his lecturers during his school days that made it back on social media.

In the viral video, the 30BG hitmaker was seen showing his guys one of the teachers that used to score him F9.

The old man also looked on proudly as he eagerly tried to take a photo with Assurance crooner. Fans on social media had different things to say.

Source: Legit.ng